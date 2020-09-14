Gov Ivey declares state of emergency for Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency for the state of Alabama ahead of Tropical Storm Sally. As Sally is expected to reach hurricane status before making landfall.

Along with the issue of State of Emergency Gov Ivey said, “Bad weather is nothing to take lightly. Earlier today, I issued a State of Emergency because those on the Gulf Coast know a flood and heavy rains can be just as deadly as tropical winds. We pray that Sally doesn’t do any harm, but we must be prepared just in case. As your governor, you have my assurance that every resource will be available if we need it. Be safe, Alabama.”

