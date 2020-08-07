Gov. Ivey pleads for Alabamians to wear face masks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey issued a call to action Friday to Alabamians to wear masks.
In the video, Ivey said everyone can do their part.
Ivey’s safer at home order was amended on July 15 to include a statewide mask requirement.
