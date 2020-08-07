Gov. Ivey pleads for Alabamians to wear face masks

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — This summer lots of us missed out on summer vacations because of the pandemic. But there are plenty of local attractions and activities we can all enjoy as a “staycation” and we’ve been sharing those with you. This week’s destination is the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores.

In its new location on oak road east, just off highway 59, the zoo now has about 25 acres of space to accommodate guests and its variety of animals.