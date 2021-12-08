Gov. Ivey, local leaders celebrate new Provalus headquarters in Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey was in Brewton Wednesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new tech company headquarters that is bringing in hundreds of new jobs to Escambia County, Ala.

Local and state leaders believe the Provalus headquarters, located at 206 St. Nicholas Ave., could change the small town of Brewton forever.

“The commitment that Provalus has made to our great state is certainly going to change lives in the Brewton and surrounding areas,” Ivey said.

Provalus is a tech company that offers IT outsourcing and other business services to clients around the world, including Fortune 1000 companies. Its new 55,000-square-foot headquarters is set to hold more than 200 employees.

“Rural Alabama may not be the first place you would expect to find jobs in software development and website design,” Ivey said. “But Provalus has proven the talent certainly exists here, which is something all of us have known all along.”

Provalus President Laura Chevalier said the company is committed to growing its company in rural America.

“We’ve ultimately not only impacted Brewton but given the rest of the country a new perspective about what is possible in these communities,” Chevalier said.

State and local officials are hopeful the location of the new Provalus headquarters will bring more jobs and commerce to downtown Brewton.

“This today — this is a win for everyone,” said Will Ruzic, vice president of facilities development at Provalus. “We came here to make a difference. We came here to revitalize. We came here to be a catalyst for additional investment.“

Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace said Wednesday he was excited for the future of Brewton.

“As the legend played out, we did indeed catch lightning in a bottle,” Lovelace said. “Provalus has indeed provided a spark our downtown needed for renewed growth.”