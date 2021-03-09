Gov. Ivey issues statement on failed gambling bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released a statement Tuesday night after the 19-13 vote on gambling legislation. Even though most votes were in favor of gambling, it needed 21 votes to move forward as a constitutional amendment.

From Governor Kay Ivey:

“Today’s vote by the Alabama Senate confirms more work must be done, because this issue is too important to not get it right. No doubt gambling is complex and challenging, but I remain committed to giving the people of Alabama the final say. I also believe the work of my Study Group last year can continue to be helpful in finding the right path as we move forward.

“Should the Legislature wish to continue discussions on this topic, I stand ready and willing to engage.”