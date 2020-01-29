Gov. Ivey injured after tripping over family dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is a press release from the Governors Office.
Capitol Press Corps:
I hope everyone is having a good week so far – we’ve made it to Wednesday. The governor wanted me to pass along an update to you all. Please see the below quote from Governor Ivey:
From Governor Kay Ivey: “Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective. Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!”
