Gov. Ivey injured after tripping over family dog

Capitol Press Corps:

The governor wanted me to pass along an update to you all. Please see the below quote from Governor Ivey:

From Governor Kay Ivey: “Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective. Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!”