Gov. Ivey directs flags to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of fallen Moody police officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued an order for flags to be flown at half-staff Monday, June 8 as a mark of respect for fallen Moody Police Sgt. Stephen Williams.
Williams was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call at the Super 8 Motel in Moody on June 2.
He left behind a wife and three children. Williams served with the Moody Police Department for three years and previously worked in the Bessemer and Alabaster police departments.
Today, family and friends from across Alabama will gather in Moody to remember the life and legacy of Lt. Stephen Williams. The viewing will start at 9 a.m. while the memorial will begin at 11 a.m.
