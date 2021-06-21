Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency following Claudette

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Following Tropical Storm Claudette, Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency as cleanup continues after the weekend’s storm.

“As portions of our state recover from the effects of Tropical Storm Claudette, I have declared a state of emergency to ensure that any needed state resources are available to folks in impacted counties. My heart and prayers continue to go out to the loved ones of those tragically lost in the storms. We will continue to offer any help that we can from the state level to help our people bounce back from a tough day. Y’all, we can, and we will get through this.” – Governor Kay Ivey

Claudette claimed 12 lives as it made its impact across the southeast, causing flash flooding and tornadoes.

Read the full proclamation here: