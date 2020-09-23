Gov. Ivey creates prison reform panel to evaluate State system

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has formed a panel to evaluate the State’s prison system.
The 15-member commission will make recommendations on which prisons to renovate or potentially repurpose.
The state plans to lease privately built prisons that will be located in Bibb, Elmore and Escambia counties in an effort to improve conditions at chronically outdated and overcrowded prisons.
A plan is due by Sept. 23 if the final new prisons are complete before then. Groundbreakings for the new prisons are expected early next year.
