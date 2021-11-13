Gov. Ivey breaks ground on West Alabama Corridor project

LINDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visited Linden in Marengo County Friday afternoon to break ground on the historic West Alabama Corridor project.

Ivey said it has been needed for decades: “Once we put a shovel in the dirt here in Marengo County, Ya’ll this is more than just another build Alabama project. It’s much bigger then Marengo County. This groundbreaking today symbolizes a symbolic gesture of the state’s commitment to complete a four-lane highway from Mobile all the way to Tuscaloosa and in the future even further north.”

The West Alabama Corridor project will provide interstate connectivity to rural counties that currently lack a four-lane to an interstate highway, ultimately creating a four-lane connection between Mobile and Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says this will be a game changer for all of West Alabama: “This is going to be huge for West Alabama because we need a corridor that runs from north to south to help connect Mobile Bay all the way to Tuscaloosa. Think about what this will mean for all our manufactures and businesses to have easier access up and down this corridor of the State.”

The five-year project will cost nearly 800 million dollars. Governor Ivey said the state was able to accomplish it thanks to The Rebuild Alabama Act. This has allowed the state to commit more funding than ever toward economic development and congestion relief road projects. The Linden Bypass is the first phase of the project.