Gov. Ivey awards grants to help crime victims in eight Southwest Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded six grants to help victims of domestic violence and child abuse in eight southwest Alabama counties.

The grants totaling more than $2 million will help six nonprofit organizations continue to provide support services at no cost to victims. Domestic violence shelters and child advocacy centers provide an array of services that can include 24-hour crisis phone lines, emergency shelter, court advocacy, forensic exams, counseling, support groups, education and more.

“Domestic violence and child abuse are terrible crimes that affect all socioeconomic aspects of society,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the staff and volunteers at these organizations that help those in need, and I am pleased to award these grants to help them continue the vital work they do for their communities.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“These grants help support so many vitally important services to those in need, and ADECA is pleased to stand with Gov. Ivey in her commitment to helping ensure these services continue to be available for victims of these awful crimes,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The following grants were awarded:

$698,000 to Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. which serves Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.

$628,000 to Penelope House Inc. which serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.

$391,000 to Baldwin County Violence Shelter (The Lighthouse) which serves Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties.

$121,000 to CARE House Inc. which serves Baldwin County.

$95,000 to Regional Child Advocacy Center Inc. which serves Choctaw, Clarke and Washington counties.

$70,000 to Escambia County Regional Child Advocacy Center which serves Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation.

