MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $3.4 million to support organizations that assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault across Alabama.

The grants will enable the nonprofit agencies to provide a variety of services to victims, including advocacy, referrals, counseling and emotional support, safety services, assistance with navigating the criminal and civil justice system and assistance with filing victims’ compensation claims.

“Those who have been victimized in such heinous ways need professional help as they navigate the criminal justice system and begin to heal from such awful trauma,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these organizations as they work to help victims find the assistance they need on their road to recovery.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to Alabama by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gov. Ivey awarded the following grants:

Statewide

Alabama Coalition Against Rape (statewide): $213,156

The WellHouse (statewide): $537,752

Regional

2 nd Chance, Inc. (Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties): $136,160

Baldwin Family Violence Shelter/The Lighthouse (Baldwin and Escambia counties): $64,915

Crisis Center Inc. (Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, St. Clair and Walker counties): $473,680

Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc. (Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties): $212,702

Family Services of North Alabama (DeKalb and Marshall counties): $162,350

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties): $209,145

Montgomery Area Family Violence Program Inc./Family Sunshine Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties): $254,358

One Place of the Shoals (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties): $112,290

Rape Counselors of East Alabama (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties): $145,160

SafeHouse of Shelby County Inc. (Chilton, Clay, Coosa and Shelby counties): $243,301

SAN, Inc./Turning Point (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $42,975

Tuscaloosa SAFE Center, Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $186,225

University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa County): $340,935

$340,935 Victim Services of Cullman Inc. (Cullman and Winston counties): $58,225