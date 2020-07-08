Gov. Ivey announces COVID-19 small business grant program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) – Small businesses in Alabama will get a piece of the $1.9 billion award from the national CARES Act.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Wednesday the creation of the “Revive Alabama” grant program. The program will receive $100 million.

The funds will go toward reimbursement of small businesses for expenses due to pausing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In many ways, our small businesses were hit the hardest from the coronavirus pandemic,” Governor Ivey said in a press release. “Ensuring these owners have every opportunity to recoup expenses incurred due the disruption of business is essential to getting our economy roaring once again.”

Eligible small businesses can be awarded up to $15,000 in reimbursement aid. The grants are on first-come, first-served bases. Business owners can apply through the Alabama Department of Revenue’s “Revive Alabama” website.

Applications will be available at noon on July 16 until July 25 at midnight.

