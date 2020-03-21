Gov. Ivey: Alabama small businesses can seek SBA COVID-19 disaster loans

Unedited press release from Office of the Governor State of Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced today that small businesses across Alabama negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for assistance under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.

The program will help qualified businesses and non-profit organizations recover from economic losses tied to the abrupt downturn triggered by the COVID-19 disease.

“Small businesses represent the backbone of Alabama’s economy, and many of them need immediate help in these trying times,” Governor Ivey said. “My team has worked closely with the SBA in recent days to make this economic assistance possible. We’re all grateful to President Trump and the SBA for responding rapidly to the problems faced by small businesses in Alabama.”

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance for an eligible small business. These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

These low-interest loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.

Businesses must qualify for EIDL assistance. For more information, go to the SBA’s COVID-19 disaster assistance web page.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the department’s Office of Small Business Advocacy has heard from many small business owners around the state who are being squeezed by the sudden decline in economic activity brought on by the emergence of coronavirus.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of communities all across Alabama, employing local residents and sustaining economic vitality,” Secretary Canfield said. “It’s critical that small businesses around the state remain healthy, and the SBA’s disaster loan program could prove to be a lifeline for many of them.”

Commerce worked with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency and the Alabama Small Business Development Center to prepare Alabama’s application for the SBA’s EIDL program. The SBA granted Alabama’s application today.

“This was a team effort that will help many small business owners in Alabama make it through this crisis and move forward to thrive once again,” Governor Ivey said.

According to data from the SBA’s Office of Advocacy, there are nearly 400,000 small businesses in Alabama, employing nearly half of all Alabama workers.

