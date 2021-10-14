GoFundMe set up for Sheffield Police Lieutenant injured in shooting

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – A fundraiser for Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson is being held on the GoFundMe website for the officer and his family, including their five-week-old daughter.

Dotson was injured in a shootout with Brian Lansing Martin on October 1 in Sheffield. The shooting resulted in the death of Sgt. Nick Risner. The officers were responding to a call about a body in the road that turned into a chase and shootout.

The GoFundMe is set up to help raise funds for medical bills and other expenses, as Dotson’s wife, Ginny, is also on maternity leave with their newest daughter, Ellie. The couple’s older daughter, Rylynn, is 8.

Martin, who was also injured in the shootout, faces several charges including four counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He’s currently in the Morgan County Jail due to limited capacity at the Colbert County Jail.

Dotson has filed a lawsuit against Martin, stating that the intentional acts committed by Brian Martian caused him physical harm, mental anguish, and emotional distress.

The filing is asking for $375,000 from Martin.

Read the entire lawsuit here.

To donate and help Dotson and his family, visit the website here.