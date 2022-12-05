TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Troy Trojans got to celebrate their conference championship in a special way Saturday night.

At home, as the clock struck zero and the Trojans took down the Chanticleers 45 to 26, off to the races went the fans.

Fans took to the field and down came the goalpost.

It was then cut into pieces for several campus organizations to cherish the championship.

21,000 plus packed The Vet and now Troy has 7 total Sun Belt Championships and it’s first 11 win season since 2017.

At a place where Troy teams have taken down SEC opponents and now where they were able to be called Sun Belt Champions

“To be able to have it at our stadium and our fans treat it like a home game because it was and just show up and bring the energy which they did,” Troy Head Football Coach, Jon Sumrall said. “I am so grateful for their support. I love our fan base man. We have tremendous fans.”

Now the Trojans will get take a couple days to celebrate, but then it’s back to work as they will take on UTSA in the Cure Bowl down in Orlando.

Both teams come into the game on two of the country’s longest win streaks and it is a top 25 matchup.