BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season is now on Netflix, complete with a small connection to Alabama.

On Friday, Netflix debuted “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the latest installment in the “Knives Out” mystery film series starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. In the movie, which was briefly released in some theaters the week leading up to Thanksgiving, Blanc travels to an island with a group of people where they get caught up in solving a murder.

The movie, which has been critically lauded with a 94% favorable rating on Rotten Tomatoes, also has a small connection to Alabama. In the movie, singer/actress Janelle Monae plays a character who is originally from Alabama.

Craig’s Blanc also speaks with a thick Southern accent, although it is never revealed where he is actually from.

The first movie, “Knives Out,” was released in 2019 and was also universally praised, even receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

The movie is streaming now on Netflix.