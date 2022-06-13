FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Flomaton Police Department arrested a Georgia man after he was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop.

Degarious Beasley was arrested after officers spotted him speeding along Highway 31 Sunday night. Beasley was found with MDMA, Molly, Ecstacy, a jar of marijuana and a stolen gun, according to a Facebook post from the Flomaton Police Department.

Beasley was charged with:

Possession of Marijuana II

Possession of Controlled Substance

Receiving/Possession of Stolen Property Second

Speeding

Beasley was arrested Sunday, June 12, and was booked into the Escambia County jail.