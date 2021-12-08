Georgia man accused of capital murder in Dothan case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After almost two months without a lead suspect in the murder of Sincere Tyson, a suspect, who has been in jail for over a month in Georgia, has been identified.

However, Sincere’s mother says that the fight still isn’t over.

“So they need to know that we are just getting started,” Sincere’s mother Lerwanna McClinden said. “I’m just getting started, and I’m not done yet. I want all the key players. I want the people that knew about it and said nothing.”

Terrell Solomon Cooper of Climax, Georgia was listed as a person of interest on Wednesday morning and has been charged with one count of capital murder in the shooting of Tyson, who was shot in his home while sleeping on October 9.

“Now I can sleep good at night knowing that this person is not out there harming anyone else’s child, and now we can grieve. Just a little bit because it’s not over yet,” McClinden said.

Investigators obtained enough information that they were able to implicate Cooper for the murder of Sincere Tyson.

Warrants were obtained and Cooper was arrested.

Cooper is currently in prison in Muscogee County, Georgia for unrelated charges, and has been since November 15.

Once the charges in Georgia are addressed, Cooper will be transferred to Dothan to face charges in this case.

“Then it’s still bittersweet because arresting someone doesn’t bring my son back, and that’s our harsh reality,” McClinden said.

McClinden also adds that Sincere’s name will be remembered.

“His smile, the love he gave, you know and nobody will ever forget Sincere’s name,” McClinden said. “I’m going to see to that because I’m not done, no this is not the end. We’re just getting started.”

Sincere Tyson’s family still will fight for justice in this case because there are still unanswered questions. They want everyone involved to be held accountable.

A date has not yet been set for Cooper to be transferred to Dothan, but when he gets to Dothan he will be held without bond.