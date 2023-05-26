COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an individual in 2020 was arrested in Alabama on Thursday.

On July 3, 2020, Kendrick Lamar Young was murdered in the Columbus Water Works park, according to the Columbus Police Department.

A warrant was established for the arrest of Justin Rondu Reeves, 33, in connection to the homicide.

On May 25, an Abbeville Police Department officer stopped a speeding car driven by Reeves.

Reeves initially refused to identify himself, police say. He was taken to jail where he was then positively identified as the murder suspect.

According to law enforcement, Reeves was in possession of a loaded Springfield XD 40 at the time of his arrest. This gun will be submitted to GBI for testing.

Reeves’ court date will be set when he is extradited to Columbus.