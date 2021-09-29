Geneva County man sentenced in theft from Slocomb High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction and sentencing of a Slocomb man for stealing from the Slocomb High School Future Farmers of America.

Tommy Wayne Baxley, 74, of Slocomb, is a farmer and a trustee for the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter trust, pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of property in the first degree in Geneva County Circuit Court.

Baxley was sentenced to three years imprisonment, which was suspended, and placed Baxley on five years of supervised probation. Additionally, Baxley was ordered to pay $105,000 in restitution to the FFA Blue Chapter trust and a $1,000 fine.

The court further ordered that Baxley’s sentence run concurrently with a federal sentence Baxley is serving for a conviction in federal court in Georgia, for the theft of livestock.

Attorney General Marshall’s Special Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Geneva County grand jury on August 6, 2020, resulting in Baxley’s indictment for first-degree theft of funds.

Baxley had been appointed as one of three trustees of the FFA Blue Chapter trust in October 1985. Shortly thereafter, Baxley began writing checks on the trust’s accounts and converting the proceeds to his use.

“Mr. Baxley’s guilty plea and conviction is another example of the collaborative relationships my office has forged with the Federal Bureau of Investigation throughout Alabama,” Attorney General Marshall said.