General COVID-19 hotline will provide COVID-19 testing site information effective September 11

Unedited press release from the Alabama Department of Public Health

Based on a reduction in telephone call volume, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has discontinued the COVID-19 24/7 Hotline for testing site information. Effective September 11, information about available testing sites and hours of operation statewide will now be available on the general COVID-19 hotline. The toll-free line is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week. If the need presents itself, hours can be adjusted quickly.

The hotline allows the public to speak with someone who can provide information or direct them to a contact who can assist them. A general information e-mail option is also available during these hours.

The toll-free hotline and e-mail address are as follows:

· COVID-19 General Information – 800-270-7268

· Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week.

· The COVID-19 General Information E-mail address is covid19info@adph.state.al.us

Testing site information can also be found on the COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard located on the ADPH website at alabamapublichealth.gov.

