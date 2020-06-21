GEICO 500 at Talladega postponed until Monday

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2019 file photo, the No. 3 car of the late NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr., driven by Richard Childress, takes a lap before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. NASCAR’s return to racing next shifts to Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, with a new rules package altered after Ryan Newman’s frightful crash in the season-opening Daytona 500. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — After hours and rain and lightning, the GEICO 500 set for Sunday has been postponed to Monday at 2 p.m.

The GEICO 500 was originally scheduled for April but was canceled because of the pandemic. 5,000 fans were invited with strict protocols in place to keep the crowd’s safe.

Although fans were excited to watch Sunday’s race, they will just have to wait one more day.

Martin Truex, Jr. will start from the pole position and will be flanked by Denny Hamlin. Starting third will be Kyle Busch, followed by Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick. Chase Elliott, defending champion of the GEICO 500, starts 11th while the track’s latest winner, Ryan Blaney, who won last October, will be alongside Elliott and roll of 12th.

All tickets from today’s event will be honored Monday and will be good for re-entry. Protocols for the GEICO 500 will remain the same. Talladega Superspeedway’s fan parking lots will open Monday morning at 11 a.m. CDT while gates to the grandstands will open at 12 Noon CDT. If fans aren’t able to return, they can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/weather to learn about the NASCAR Weather Protection Plan.

