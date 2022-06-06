HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – When it comes to gas prices, it seems there is no let-up for drivers in sight.

As of Monday, the national average was $4.87 for a gallon of unleaded gas which is the highest average ever. According to AAA, the increase in prices is largely due to an uptick in demand that came from Memorial Day travel and the start of summer. The state with the highest average was California at $6.34 and the lowest was Georgia at $4.29.

Diesel prices also at the highest average on record at an average of $5.52.

Alabama saw a steep increase over the last week. Monday’s state average sat at $4.54 which is 24 cents higher than one week ago and 59 cents higher than one month ago.

However, Monday’s fuel prices are still below their peak in 2008 on an inflation-adjusted basis. CBS reported that in current dollars the highest 2008 average would have been $5.25 a gallon.

But gas analysts don’t anticipate a decrease in prices in the near future. Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan believes the national average could exceed $5/gallon as soon as June 17th.