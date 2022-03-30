BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Garth Brooks, one of the highest-selling country singers in the world, will be coming to Birmingham for a concert this summer.

On June 4, Brooks will play a show at Protective Stadium, the first show at the new stadium. The concert is part of Brooks’ Stadium Tour. This will be Brooks’ first show in Birmingham since 2015 when he played at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Before then, the last time he had played in town was 1996.

“You can blame it all on our roots when we show up in boots to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Alabama Clay June 4 for the new @ProtectiveStdm’s first concert,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wrote on Twitter. “I am proud to have Garth here in Sweet Home Alabama and know Alabamians and folks from all over will give this country legend a warm welcome in Birmingham this summer.”

Throughout his career, Brooks has sold over 170 million albums worldwide, making him one of the highest-selling music artists in the world. He has also won two Grammy Awards and 22 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Tickets will cost $98.95, are all-inclusive and will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.