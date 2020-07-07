Gardner has lead in campaign contributions ahead of runoff election

Kiani Gardner and James Averhart meet in the Democratic race for congress

Kiani Gardner has raised twice as much in campaign contributions than James Averhart in the Democratic race for congress in Lower Alabama. The runoff election is Tuesday July 14.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Gardner had raised $107,746 through June 24. Her campaign had spent $97,835.

Averhart had raised $50,527 through June 30. His campaign had spent $40,699.

Gardner, a college biology professor, won the March 3 primary, securing 1,900 more votes than Averhart, a retired U.S. Marine. Gardner collected 44.1-percent of votes to Averhart’s 40.3-percent.

Averhart defeated Gardner in Mobile County, 43.6-percent to 41.7-percent, but Gardner was the clear choice across the bay, taking 59.7-percent of Democratic votes in Baldwin County to Averhart’s 19.7-percent.

The district also contains Washington, Escmabia, Monroe, and a portion of Clarke County.

The Gardner-Averhart winner will face either Republican Jerry Carl or Bill Hightower in the November general election. A Republican has held the congressional seat since 1965.