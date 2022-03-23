BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across Central Alabama experienced damage as storms brought strong winds and heavy flooding to the area Tuesday.

Hale County EMA reported at least 20 homes were damaged over the course of Tuesday’s storms.

Moundville building damage (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Tree down in Moundville due to strong winds (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Moundville damage (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Moundville damage (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Two cars stalled, roadway blocked at Rosedale Drive near Homewood. Heading to get onto Hwy 280 (cbs42.com)

Flooding near Hellen Keller Blvd. in Tuscaloosa (Courtesy: Daniel Thaxton)

Downtown Birmingham flooding at 17th Street N and 5th Street N