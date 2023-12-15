HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is cracking down on distracted driving. In October, the City Council approved a new ordinance that makes holding a phone while driving a primary offense.

The new ordinance goes into effect on January 1st, 2024.

Thursday, the City of Huntsville officially launched an educational campaign in partnership with Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, HEMSI, and Huntsville Hospital.

How is this different than the current law?

Under Alabama state law, texting and driving is a secondary offense, meaning police need a stronger reason to pull you over. The new Huntsville ordinance makes it a primary offense. Meaning police will not need another reason, like a broken tail light or a speed violation, to pull you over if they see you holding a mobile device.

What will be illegal under the new ordinance?

The City of Huntsville defines a wireless telecommunications device as a smartphone, cell phone, electronic reader or tablet, laptop, and GPS device.

Under the new law it will be illegal to do the following while physically holding a device:

Write, send, read or engage in text-based communication

Watch or record a video

Take or look at a picture

You may not “engage in voiced-based communication” like talking on speakerphone while holding a device.

You cannot physically hold or “otherwise support” a wireless communication device with “any part of their body”.

You can read the full ordinance here.

Why should I care?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA), if you take your eyes off the road for even five seconds to look at a text, manage GPS directions, or change apps while driving at 55 miles per hour, you basically are driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

The CDC reports that nine people die every day as a result of distracted driving-related accidents.

“Huntsville Hospital and other medical centers across the country treat victims of accidents caused by drivers who were texting, scrolling social media or engaging in other distracted driving activities behind the wheel every day,” Huntsville Hospital Emergency Room Medical Director Dr. Dan Neuberger said.

Not only can you endanger your own life and the lives of the people around you, but Dr. Neuberger said you can cause resources to be strained and take medical personnel’s attention from people seeking other forms of care.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue Chief Mac McFarlen said when their crews respond to trauma calls, it sticks with them.

“When we work these wrecks, you have multiple victims,” he said. “It goes further than that, you have the victim’s families if they don’t make it home. Our folks, they work these day in and day out, and they take them home with them. Every child that is critically hurt, or don’t make it, that rides with them a long time.”

The chief said he doesn’t want anyone to have to be that person who doesn’t get to make it home.

“I ask everybody to not only follow the ordinance but take it to heart,” McFarlen said. “Don’t be that person that don’t go home, don’t be that person that causes someone else’s family not to go home. Let’s all work together and change the culture.”

What happens if I get pulled over for violating the ordinance?

For the first six months of 2024, the Huntsville Police is giving people a grace period, and will not be issuing citations. The police department, city, and other agencies are working on an “educational campaign” to ensure drivers in Huntsville understand the rules. That will come in the form of billboards and other PSAs.

After the six-month period is over, a person will be issued a $50 citation for their first conviction. The fine goes up to $100 for the second conviction.

If a person gets three convictions in a 24-month period, they will be cited $150 and/or community service.

Are there exceptions?

Emergency service personnel like police officers, firefighters and EMS workers are exempt if they are using their device to conduct the duties of their job.

If you are dialing or texting 911 to report an emergency or seek help

If you are legally parked

Physicians responding to an emergency medical situation

You can read more about the ordinance on the City of Huntsville’s website.

Huntsville City Council President David Little sponsored the ordinance. He is a known advocate against distracted driving, as he was involved in an accident in 2008 that nearly killed him.

In an interview with News 19 on Thursday, Little said, “it was a good all-around feeling” to pass the ordinance back in October. “I know so many families, not only in the state but across the country that have been affected by this [distracted driving] a lot worse than we did” he added.

Little said in June of 2025, he wants the council to take a look at the data between then and June of 2024, to see how the ordinance has impacted crash rates and to see how many tickets have been written.

“This is all about making the roads safer” Little said.