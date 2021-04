Ship is 15th of 19 planned LCS to be built at Austal USA

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Austal USA launched the future USS Canberra (LCS 30) into the Mobile River this week. This is the first Navy ship that Austal has launched in 2021 and the first one to launch from Austal’s recently acquired dry dock.

Canberra is an Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), one of 19 that the Navy has contracted Austal to build. The next step is sea trials and before the ship is commissioned.

The future USS Mobile (LCS 26) will be commissioned in Mobile next month.