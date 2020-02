Austal USA launched the future USNS Newport (EPF 12) into the Mobile River Thursday. It’s the first ship that Austal has launched in 2020.

Newport is the twelfth Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport built by Austal and will be operated by the Military Sealift Command. It is one of 14 that the Navy has contracted Austal to build. It’s named after the city in Rhode Island.

The next step for the future Newport is sea trials, and then delivery to the Navy before the end of the year.