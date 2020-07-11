Funeral held for Royta Giles Jr. killed in Hoover Galleria shooting

Alabama News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Family and friends held a funeral to celebrate the life of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. who was killed in the Hoover Riverchase Galleria during a shooting.

Loved ones gathered at the Bessemer Civic Center at 12 p.m. starting with the viewing and visitation.

Giles Jr. was killed Friday, July 3, when gunfire erupted in the food court at the Riverchase Galleria. Three other people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

In addition, three arrests have been made in connection to the mall shooting.

