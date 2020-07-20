Funeral for Rev. C.T. Vivian set for Thursday

ATLANTA (AP) — The funeral for the Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King, is to be held Thursday.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the service will be private and open only to family, according to a news release from the C.T. and Octavia Vivian Museum and Archives. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, and will be streamed live online and broadcast by WSB-TV.
Vivian died at home in Atlanta of natural causes at age 95 on Friday, the same day that fellow civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis died.
