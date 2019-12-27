Funeral arrangements announced for victims of Geneva Christmas car crash

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Funeral arrangements for the Geneva High School students killed in a Christmas night car crash have been released.

Cassidy Leigh Dunn

Miss Cassidy Leigh Dunn of Samson, Alabama passed away December 25, 2019 at the age of 16.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Geneva, with Dr. Ed Scott , Rev. Randy Holtz and Rev. Steve Skidmore, officiating. Burial will follow in the Travelers Rest Cemetery, Samson, Al., with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held at the Geneva First Baptist Church beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until funeral service time.

Cassidy was born October 17, 2003, in Dothan, Alabama to Gavin Ellis Dunn and Milisa A. Slay Dunn. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Geneva, where she loved her Lord and Savior. She was a Geneva High School Varsity Cheerleader, member of the golf team, was active in numerous school clubs, and youth clubs at church, including Camp Victory. Cassidy held the title of Little Miss, Petite and Junior Miss Geneva, Relay for Life, River festival Queen and many more beauty pageant titles thru out the area.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Camp Victory, 363 Victory Circle, Samson, Al.36477

She is survived by her parents; Mother; Milisa Slay Dunn (Stan Sims), Geneva, Al., Father, Gavin Ellis Dunn (Danielle Tew), Samson, Al; brother; Clayton Ellis Dunn, Samson, Al; grandparents; Robert and Mavis Ausley Slay, Geneva, Al.; Ellis and Cheryl Dunn, Samson, Al., aunts; Michele Slay, Geneva, Al., Julie Dunn, Andalusia, Al.; Carli Speigner (Luke) Geneva, Al; and uncle; Cole Dunn (Kayla), Samson, Al., and numerous special cousins, friends and extended family.

Emilee Paige Fain

Emilee Paige Fain of Geneva passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was 16 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Geneva with Reverend Dr. Ed Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made in Emilee’s memory to the Geneva High School Scholarship Fund.

Emilee was born on February 21, 2003 in Dothan, AL. Emilee was a beautiful, thoughtful young lady that loved her family, Jesus and serving others. She had a soft, genuine smile, gorgeous red hair, and a kind infectious spirit. She had an unbreakable close bond with her brother, Thomas and her sister, Mollie. She was a wonderful and compassionate daughter. Emilee and her mother have an everlasting bond.

Emilee was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John Schraeder, Jr.; and one uncle, Michael Schraeder.

She is survived by her mother, Samantha Bilbrey (David) of Geneva; father, Jason Fain (Kala) of Geneva; one brother, Thomas Fain of Geneva; one sister, Mollie Fain of Geneva; maternal grandmother, Sibyl Parker of Geneva; paternal grandparents, Vann Fain (Cindi) of Geneva, and Dianne Coleman (David) of Geneva; special aunts and uncles, John Schraeder, III (Linda ), Susie Merritt (Joey), Jane Knowles (Lee), Amie Miller (Chris), Allie Coleman, Luke Speigner (Carli), Anna Padgett (Jason), and Haley McCoy (Brad); and many special cousins and friends.

Addyson Grace Martin

Miss Addyson Grace Martin of Coffee Springs, Alabama passed away December 25, 2019, at the age of 16.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Geneva, with Dr. Ed Scott, Rev. Nathan Carroll and Rev. Lee Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held at the Geneva First Baptist Church beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until funeral service time.

Addyson was born May 30, 2003, in Dothan, Alabama to Frederick Elton and Erica Danielle Coleman Martin. She was a member of the Geneva First Baptist Church, where she was very active in her church youth group. She also played on the Geneva High School Lady Panthers Varsity Softball and Volleyball Teams. She was a member of the Beta Club and involved in the Warren H. Beck Youth Leadership program. She was very active in pageants, where she currently holds the title of Teen Miss Geneva, and playing sports was her passion.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the GHS Softball or Volleyball Team.

She is survived by her parents; Freddy and Erica Martin, Coffee Springs, Al; one brother; Brooks Martin, Coffee Springs, Al; grandparents; Charlotte Coleman, Elton and Patricia Martin, all of Coffee Springs, Al; aunts and uncles; Tara Cook (Sean), Dothan, Al; Chris Coleman, Andalusia, Al; Red Coleman (Vicki), Andalusia; Leigh St. Germain (Vic) Coffee Springs, Al; Boyfriend; Walt Watkins, Geneva, Al; Special aunt and uncle; Mickey & Beverly Jordan, Enterprise, Al; special cousins; Justin St. Germain, Enterprise, Al; Jacob St. Germain, Mobile, Al.; Beckham and Parker Cook, Dothan, Al.; and a number of special cousins, friends and extended family.

