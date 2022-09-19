Timothy Felder is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. (US Marshals / WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Timothy Felder, who Marshals say could be in the Atmore, Ala. area.

Timothy Felder is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. After his conviction of Rape, Felder served time with the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was accidentally released from jail on August 29, 2022 and still owes 14 months to the Bureau of Prisons. Upon his release, Felder was required to register in person with local law enforcement but has yet to do so. Felder is believed to be residing in Atmore, Alabama. BIO: Timothy Felder Black male 5’6”

220lbs Brown Eyes Black Hair South Alabama Warrants Squad

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous.

