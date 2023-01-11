FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker soldier is dead after an altercation with another soldier on the military base.

According to Jimmie Cummings, two Advanced Individual Training (AIT) Soldiers got into an altercation. One soldier was taken into custody by the Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety and another soldier was taken for medical treatment and succumbed to his injuries from the altercation.

Fort Rucker is expected to release a statement this afternoon after the deceased soldier’s next of kin has been notified.

No further information is available at this time.