Frustrated Alabamians go to Florida to get vaccines

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some people in Alabama struggling to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are crossing state lines to get the vaccine.

Starting Thursday in Northwest Florida, Publix will be giving vaccines.

“The number one problem at this particular time is supply of the vaccine,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said.

The supply is low and demand is high which is leading some in Alabama to go to Florida.

A WKRG News 5 viewer tells us several of his family members over 65 went to Florida in Callaway and Marianna just to get the vaccine.

Florida officials claim non-residents aren’t swooping in just for the shot. So far, four percent list an out-of-state residence but the governor says most are “snowbirds” living here in the winter months.

“You don’t even need to be a resident of any of the counties or of the state,” Dr. Evan Malone said.

“I have got a ton of interest from clients, former clients,” Attorney Joe Zarzaur said.

Zarzaur put out a video online with his team member Dr. Malone discussing who can and who cannot get the vaccine.

You must make an appointment but only online. Spots have filled up quickly on the Publix and Sacred Heart Hospital websites. Many people have been trying for several days but Dr. Malone says to keep refreshing because available spots do show up.

“It asks for basic information,” Dr. Malone said. “It asks for your name, email address, phone number. It did not ask where your residence was. It asks for mailing address and whether you’re over the age of 65.”

