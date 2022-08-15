DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County woman would have celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, but she was shot and killed a little more than a month ago.

Now her family is trying to make sure she is remembered and that there is justice.

“We want him to pay for what he did to her and what he took away from everybody,” Brittany Phillips’ friend, Michelle Creel said.

Phillips was coming home from a party on July 7th and she was stopped by her ex-boyfriend Benjamin Adam Nowell.

Brittany Phillips

Authorities say Phillips was giving someone a ride home from the party when she was followed by Nowell.

Benjamin Adam Nowell

That was when police say Nowell hit Phillips’ car and then Phillips’ got out and Nowell pulled up next to her and shot her.

“And he says he didn’t mean to,” Brittany Phillips’ family friend, Wanda Croom said. “How can you say you didn’t mean to shoot somebody when you shot her right in her face.”

Nowell and Phillips dated for 14 months according to friends.

Nowell is now facing a capital murder charge and will now face a grand jury in November

“This was totally unnecessary,” Creel said. “Just because somebody no longer wants to be with you. You don’t kill them.”

Phillips’ was a mother of three and Creel says they are so young they really don’t understand what’s going on.

Brittany Phillips and her kids

“When one of the children walked into the funeral, looked up at the thing where they showed the pictures and then looked at everyone and said, ‘That’s my mommy,'” Creel said.

This case was of a domestic nature and both of Phillips’ friends just don’t want this to potentially happen to anyone else.

“What this man did,” Croom said. “I mean it’s not right.”

“Just because the guy is no longer there or the woman is no longer there, whichever one is doing the abuse,” Creel said. “Just because the abuser is no longer there don’t say well I can’t do anything about it right now.”

Creel tells me that they are asking for continued prayer over their friends and family of Brittany and pray that justice will be served.