WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Friday marks one month since a strong tornado tore through Washington County, damaging homes and a school.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 a tornado touched down in Fruitdale, causing extensive damage to homes near the high school and destroying the agricultural education building on campus.

Fruitdale High School remained closed for a week while repairs were made. The U.S. National Weather Service in Mobile said the storm intensified from an EF-1 tornado in Fruitdale to an EF-3 twister as it continued towards the small community of Tibbie.

Several roofs were ripped from homes in Tibbie. Strong winds snapped pine trees and damaged vehicles as the tornado continued on its’ path. At least two homes in Tibbie had to be torn down because the damage was beyond repair.