BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health announced a statewide distribution of free radon testing kits for all Alabamians.

Radon is a radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled. The chemical is produced when uranium breaks down in soil and water and is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.

To increase public awareness and promote testing, ADPH is offering one free radon test kit per Alabama household. Recipients are only responsible for paying a return shipping fee. To order a test kit, click here.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 1 in 15 homes has a radon problem. The following 15 Alabama counties are identified as having the highest potential for elevated radon levels: Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Coosa, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Shelby and Talladega.

Symptoms of dangerous radon exposure include persistent coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain. Anyone can get lung cancer from breathing in high levels of radon over time.

For more information about the ADPH and radon testing, visit the department’s web page by clicking here.