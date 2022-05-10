ALABAMA (WHNT) — If you love fishing, then it’s time to get out your pens and mark your calendars – because on Saturday, June 11, it looks like you’ll be busy.

That day is set to be a “Free Fishing Day” across Alabama as part of the National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 4-12. Residents of Alabama as well as out-of-state visitors will be allowed to fish for free in most public waters, including both freshwater and saltwater without purchasing a fishing license.

Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) says this is the perfect opportunity for families and those who may not normally go fishing to get outside and enjoy time together.

“It’s also a day for kids to learn how fun and exciting fishing is,” said Blankenship. “While giving families a chance to do something together outdoors.”

While it will be free to fish in most public waters, officials say it’s always best to double-check with property owners before casting out. State Public Fishing Lakes will also still require a fishing permit on Free Fishing Day, and fishing in a private pond requires the pond owner’s permission. Some piers may also require fees and permits. Anglers looking for a new public fishing spot are encouraged to check out Outdoor Alabama.

Free Fishing Day takes place during Alabama’s red snapper season. The ADCNR says that while fishing license requirements are waived for Free Fishing Day, those fishing for red snapper will still need a $10 Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement and a free saltwater angler registration.

ADCNR and Academy Sports + Outdoors are also hosting a Go Fish, Alabama! event on Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at Gateway Park in Montgomery. The event is free to attend. All the necessary bait, equipment and tackle will be provided.

