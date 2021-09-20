Free COVID-19 testing offered at Monroe County Hospital





MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health will offer free COVID-19 testing on Sept. 20 at Monroe County Hospital.

“With the COVID-19 Delta variant on the rise and proving to be drastically more contagious, this offers our community a convenient and hassle-free way to get tested,” Chad Kent, Southwestern Public Health District administrator, said. “In addition, we need to remove extra pressure of administering testing from our overwhelmed hospitals and their staff.”

The testing utilizes a Yale saliva PCR test with results returned in 24 – 48 hours.

Testing is available starting today, Sept. 20, and will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monroe County Hospital.

Participants can pre-register at EasyTesting.com, but pre-registration is not required.

Insurance is not required to be tested or to register.

