FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A tugboat recently sank in the Tennessee River near O’Neil Bridge and has released diesel fuel that is now beginning to wash up on the shores of McFarland Park, according to the Florence Police Department.

FPD says the tug boat sank near O’Neil Bridge and released between 3,000 and 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

That diesel fuel is now washing up on the beaches of McFarland Park and authorities are working to get people out of the water and clear the park.

It is not known what caused the tug boat to sink or what the environmental impact of its sinking will be.

Florence-Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan Jr. said the EMA received a call from a resident reporting the fuel washing up on the shore at McFarland Park around 10 a.m. After an investigation, he said the EMA discovered it was coming from the port of Florence.

Resident RJ Gibson, who was swimming in the area Sunday morning said the smell from the fuel was very strong and he could see a shiny rainbow coloration in the water.

“Very rainbow shiny,” Gibson said. “Disgusting smell, very strong, very very strong smell. [It] makes your head hurt.”

Grabryan said that local officials have taken steps to avoid spreading the fuel.

“Basically, what’s been done is that area has been boomed off to hopefully slow more of that flow and the owner of that tugboat has got a cleanup contractor coming up here,” the EMA director said.

Grabryan said the contractor will have to make sure that all the fuel that has been deposited in the lake is cleaned up.

In the meantime, he said that boating will not be affected by the spill but swimmers will need to wait until authorities are sure the spill is cleaned up before enjoying a day on the river.

Grabryan said anyone who did swim in the water should wash themselves off thoroughly as soon as possible.