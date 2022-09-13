OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—A former Wallace Community College biology professor, accused of numerous sex crimes, has pled guilty nearly a year after her arrest.

Kimberly Sonanstine, 39, of Ozark has pled guilty to eight counts of sodomy in the second degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, and two counts of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

Judge Kimberly Clark is presiding over the case and has taken the plea offer under advisement. The final decision will be up to the judge’s discretion.

The plea decision will be suspended until an alternate sentencing hearing can take place on October 4th, 2022.

If the plea agreement is accepted, Sonanstine will serve 15 concurrent years and will apply for probation or a split sentence. She is not eligible for community corrections.

Sonanstine was arrested in October 2021 by ALEA agents after a search warrant was served and executed at her Ozark residence. Originally charged with 30 counts of misdemeanor sex crimes, Sonanstine pleaded not guilty to her original charges in December 2021.

Sonanstine was released from jail in late October 2021 on a bond of $300,000.

Wallace Community College seemingly cut ties with the former educator by releasing “As of October 6, 2021, Kimberly Sonanstine is no longer employed at the College. The College will have no additional comment.” not long after her arrest.