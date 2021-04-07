Former President Trump endorses Mo Brooks for Senate

Congressman Mo Brooks has announced a bid for Senator Richard Shelby’s seat.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Mo Brooks for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat. In a statement, Trump said “Mo is a great Conservative Republican leader, who will stand up for America First.”

He went on to say “Mo Brooks has my Complete and Total Endorsement for the U.S. Senate representing the Great State of Alabama. He will never let you down.”

Brooks released a statement in return saying he was “honored and humbled” by the endorsement. “I ask all Alabamians who share our America First vision to heed and honor President Trump’s request by joining out campaign.”

Brooks, the current U.S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District of Alabama.

