Former President Jimmy Carter, Alabama officials react to death of Rep. John Lewis

(WHNT) Several state and national officials issued statements after the death of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday night.

Saturday morning, former President Jimmy Carter called Lewis’s leadership “a spirit of love.”

“Rosalynn and I are saddened by the death of Congressman John Lewis. He made an indelible mark on history through his quest to make our nation more just. John never shied away from what he called “good trouble” to lead our nation on the path toward human and civil rights. Everything he did, he did in a spirit of love. All Americans, regardless of race or religion, owe John Lewis a debt of gratitude. We send our condolences and prayers to his family and friends.” Former President Jimmy Carter

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted Saturday morning, saying “we’ll forever remember his heroism & his enduring legacy.”

“Our country has lost one of its most beloved Civil Rights leaders. I join my fellow Alabamians & the nation in mourning the death of Rep. John Lewis. He dedicated his life to serving his community & advocating for others. We’ll forever remember his heroism & his enduring legacy.’ Governor Kay Ivey

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell said Lewis “forever changed Selma and this nation.”

Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan said despite party differences, “as Americans we stood together as brother and sister.”

“As history continues to write about John Lewis, it will highlight a warrior who used a bridge as a simple but powerful reminder that all men and women are created equal. His quiet demeanor was overshadowed by his larger than life boldness. His courageous footsteps were heard around the world. I had the honor of meeting Rep. Lewis at the 50th Anniversary of Selma to Montgomery March. We shared that while we differed in parties, as Americans we stood together as brother and sister recognizing that our freedoms are colorblind. No one has control of the color of their skin, but we all have control of our actions. His actions without violence are etched in history as role modeling equality through peace. Rep. Lewis now lovingly marches in God’s army while we are tasked with loving and working together to end racism through our hearts- to listen, learn and love. May we all continue to peacefully change the world with our own steps as we honor the life of John Lewis.” Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan

U.S. Representative Robert Aderholdt said Rep. Lewis was “always passionate and commanded the floor of the House.”