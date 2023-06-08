MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Republican Party (ALGOP) has announced that former President Donald Trump will be coming to Alabama this summer.

“The Alabama Republican Party is excited to have President Trump joining us for an event this summer as he tours across the country talking about his vision for America,” said Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl in a statement Thursday morning. “The people of Alabama and President Trump have a special relationship, and we’re pleased to be part of bringing him back to our state. This is going to be an exciting event, and we are looking forward to announcing full details soon.”

Trump last visited Alabama in 2021 at the Cullman Trump Rally, with over 50,000 attendees, making it the largest political event in Alabama history according to ALGOP.

More details should be announced in the coming weeks through algop.org.