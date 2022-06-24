UPDATE:

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received an update on the status of officer Samuel Yoh.

Yoh has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Newton Police Department. No more information will be released pending an investigation from Ozark police.

ORIGINAL:

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Ozark police officer who was shot 6 times in 2019 has been arrested on charges of domestic violence.

Samuel Yoh, 45, of Ozark was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after Ozark police responded to a domestic disturbance on Gill Drive.

Yoh was arrested on a charge of third-degree domestic violence-harassment

Yoh is currently in the Dale County Jail.

When Yoh was employed with the Ozark Police Department, he responded to a suicide call in December of 2019.

On this call, a gunman opened fire on Yoh and his vehicle Yoh was struck by six bullets.

According to Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward, Yoh resigned on September 9th, 2021 to accept employment with the Daleville Police Department. Yoh then left Daleville to take a job with the Newton Police Department, according to the Daleville Department of Public Safety.

Dale County Human Resources also assisted, as this case remains under investigation by the Ozark Police Department.

