JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman from Florida whose 5-year-old daughter was found dead in Alabama has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Court records show 29-year-old Brianna Williams entered the plea Thursday at a pretrial hearing in Duval County circuit court. She faces up to life in prison at a May 11 sentencing hearing.

Brianna Williams

Williams, who had been a petty officer at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, first reported Taylor Rose Williams missing in November 2019. But officials say the mother stopped cooperating with detectives after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story.

Following a massive search, police found human remains six days after the missing child report near Brianna Williams’ hometown in Demopolis, Alabama.

News 19 confirmed that Brianna Williams attended Alabama A&M and graduated in 2015.