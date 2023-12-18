BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Both fans and family attended a memorial service for legendary Jacksonville State football coach Bill Burgess at Valleydale Church on Sunday.

Burgess was the head coach at Jacksonville State from 1985-96 and won the 1992 NCAA Division II National Championship. He died Wednesday morning at 82 years old.

“It has truly been a blessing to read all of your texts and email and your posts about how much he meant to you,” said Angey Burgess Morgan, daughter of Bill Burgess. “And please don’t ever stop sharing your memories of dad. You are just as much a part of his legacy as his children and his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. And it has really touched our hearts to read all of the things you’ve had to say about him, so thank you.”

Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Bronner Burgess Foundation. You can click here to donate.