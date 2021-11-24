Former Huntsville doctor could face 20 years in prison for maintaining drug house in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A former Huntsville doctor will have to wait longer to be sentenced for keeping drugs in an Owens Cross Roads home.

Court records show Marshall Plotka will now be sentenced on April 14, 2022, at the federal courthouse in Huntsville.

Plotka, formerly a physician at now-shuttered Phoenix Emergency Care in Jones Valley, was one of three Madison County doctors arrested in a 2019 drug raid across multiple states.

He was charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Authorities said between 2015 and 2019, Plotka kept drugs, including methamphetamine, stored at the home on Chamlee Place and allowed prostitutes, along with their friends and family to stay at the home.

An indictment stated Plotka also paid the women to have sex with him.

Emergency crews responded to overdoses at the home in February and May 2018, according to court documents, and during a separate call, police said someone living in the home showed them text messages about buying drugs between Plotka and somebody living in the home.

Police searched the home in March 2019 and found drug paraphernalia, including used syringes. Plotka’s indictment said he admitted at the time that he knew people were using drugs in the home.

Plotka pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises in June; at that time, prosecutors recommended he be sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

Plotka could be imprisoned for up to 20 years on the charge.