HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested a former youth coach for the second time this year after a second victim came forward with sexual abuse allegations.

Megan Billingsley Deese, 30, was arrested in February and charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

The first victim, one of Deese’s former players, claimed she was “subjected to unwanted sexual contact” over the course of two or three years that ended in 2016 while part of a travel sports team. The victim was underage at the time of the alleged abuse.

Deese was arrested and released after posting $90,000 bond.

After the charges were announced, HPD was contacted by a second victim who alleged that Deese had similarly had sexual contact with her between 2018 and 2019. These allegations stem from Deese’s time as a leader of a youth group at a church where the crimes occurred, according to HPD.

An investigation began and warrants for Deese’s arrest were issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.

On Friday, Deese was taken into custody and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree attempted sodomy. She will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail Friday night and is being held on $45,000 bond.